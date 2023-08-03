Melton Clubs Leadoff Home Run But T's' Offense Remains Quiet

GREENSBORO- The Asheville Tourists fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers 6-3 on Thursday night. It is the fourth straight road loss for the Tourists; the offense has been held to three runs or less in all four games.

For the third straight game Asheville fought to the end and put together a great chance in the top of the ninth. The Tourists loaded the bases with no outs; however, the team was unable to cash in the big hit.

Greensboro, just like in Wednesday's contest, used a trio of two-out hits to account for all of their runs. The deciding blow came in the sixth with a three-run double to left.

Jacob Melton led off the game with a massive Home Run to right. It was Asheville's only hit over the first seven innings. Justin Williams hit a key double in the eighth that helped lead to a pair of runs and Tim Borden II's leadoff single in the ninth were the Tourists only other hits in the game.

A.J. Blubaugh and Alex Santos II both pitched well for Asheville. Greensboro did well to take advantage the duo's few mistakes. The Grasshoppers pulled out all the stops with seven different pitchers called into action. Greensboro also used a bunt single to set up the eventual game-winning rally in the sixth.

The Tourists and Grasshoppers are back at it on Friday night with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30pm ET.

