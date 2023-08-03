Green Day 2023 Celebration Celebrate Greenville's Birthday

On Tuesday, August 8th,The Greenville Drive will host their 17th annual Green Day Celebration to celebrate the city of Greenville's 192 Birthday!

In honor of Green Day and Greenville's birthday celebration, Drive players will wear their green uniforms and caps. The whole stadium will be decked out in green, so the Drive encourages fans to create a "green out" by sporting green, as well.

The fun will start at 5:00 p.m. on District 356 with inflatable games and when gates open at 6 p.m. the first 2,000 fans through the stadium gates will receive a commemorative Green Day t-shirt, and the first 1,000 kids will receive a commemorative Green Day cape, all courtesy of TD Bank.

In addition, Green Day Honoree, William Bradshaw, will be honored on the field just prior to the first pitch and again during the game. Read more about this year's honoree HERE.

Following the game, the Drive invites fans to stick around for a spectacular birthday firework show in celebration of Greenville's birthday.

