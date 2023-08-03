Hot Rods Rained out in Winston-Salem, Set for Doubleheader Friday

August 3, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Winston-Salem, North Carolina - The third game of six-game series between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Winston-Salem Dash scheduled for Thursday, August 3, has been postponed due to rain.

The Hot Rods and Dash will partake in a doubleheader, consisting of two, seven-inning games starting on Friday at 4:00 PM CT. Fans can catch all the action by listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.