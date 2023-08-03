Hot Rods Rained out in Winston-Salem, Set for Doubleheader Friday
August 3, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Winston-Salem, North Carolina - The third game of six-game series between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Winston-Salem Dash scheduled for Thursday, August 3, has been postponed due to rain.
The Hot Rods and Dash will partake in a doubleheader, consisting of two, seven-inning games starting on Friday at 4:00 PM CT. Fans can catch all the action by listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.
Check out the Bowling Green Hot Rods Statistics
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from August 3, 2023
- Thursday Game vs. Braves Postponed, Doubleheader Friday - Greenville Drive
- Renegades Game Notes - August 3, 2023 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Hot Rods Rained out in Winston-Salem, Set for Doubleheader Friday - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Green Day 2023 Celebration Celebrate Greenville's Birthday - Greenville Drive
- Agustin Ramirez Named SAL Player of the Month for July - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bowling Green Hot Rods Stories
- Hot Rods Rained out in Winston-Salem, Set for Doubleheader Friday
- Baker Logs 10th Homer of the Season, Hot Rods Lose 3-2 in Walk-Off
- Sasaki Finishes Homer Shy of Cycle in Hot Rods' 10-2 Win
- Keegan Clobbers Fifth Homer of the Year, Hot Rods Fall 8-2 to Drive
- Jones Homers for Third Straight Game, Hot Rods Secure 2-1 Win