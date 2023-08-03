Agustin Ramirez Named SAL Player of the Month for July

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Hudson Valley Renegades catcher Agustin Ramirez was named South Atlantic League Player of the Month for July, MLB announced today. This marks the second straight month that the Renegades have had a player win a monthly award, with Drew Thorpe picking up SAL Pitcher of the Month honors in June.

Ramirez hit an unbelievable .415/.467/.756 in July, leading the SAL in batting average, hits (34), doubles (10), total bases (62), slugging percentage, and OPS (1.223). He finished third in the league in home runs (6) and fourth in OBP. He homered in four straight games from July 23-27, becoming the second Hudson Valley player this year to do so, joining Aaron Palensky.

"Agustin has been great since his call up to High-A and all the work he as put in is on full display," said Renegades hitting coach Kevin Martir. "I couldn't be happier for him."

Playing in 20 games in the month, Ramirez collected 11 multi-hit games, and had an eight-game hitting streak from July 7-20. He is currently riding a 17-game on-base streak, the third-longest streak for a Renegades player this season.

The 21-year-old was originally signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on July 12, 2018. He began the 2023 season with the Single-A Tampa Tarpons before being promoted to the Renegades on June 29.

In recognition of his achievement, the Renegades will make a $500 donation in Ramirez's name to the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) before a game during the next homestand.

He becomes the third Renegade ever to win a South Atlantic League/High-A East monthly award, joining Thorpe from June and RHP Randy Vasquez, who took home Pitcher of the Month in August 2021.

