Thursday Game vs. Braves Postponed, Doubleheader Friday
August 3, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release
A steady stream of heavy rain blanketed Fluor Field prior to the game between the Greenville Drive (15-17, 51-47) and Rome Braves (14-18, 44-54) Thursday night, causing the Greenville Drive to announce a postponement of the game.
The teams will now play a doubleheader on Friday afternoon, with both games scheduled for seven innings. Game one will be begin at 5:00 p.m. and game two will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, but no earlier than 7:05 p.m.
Friday Night Fireworks lit up by illumifin will follow the second game of the twin bill.
Tickets for tonight's game at Fluor Field can be exchanged at the box office for any remaining 2023 Drive home game, subject to availability.
Ticket holders for Friday's regularly scheduled game are permitted to attend both games of the doubleheader.
