Grasshoppers Defeat the Tourists, 6-3 on Thursday Evening
August 3, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Asheville Tourists, 6-3 on Thursday, August 3. The Grasshoppers improved to 15-17 in the second half of the season while the Tourists fell to 14-19 as Greensboro outhit Asheville 9-3.
Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers was Sammy Siani as he went 3-3 with two doubles, two RBI, and two runs scored. Malcom Nunez followed close behind as he went 2-2 with a double, three RBI, and one run scored.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Po-Yu Chen as he tallied seven strikeouts and gave up one hit and one earned run on five innings of work. Chen recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 5-6 on the season.
A.J. Blubaugh took the loss for the Tourists and fell to 4-3 on the season.
The Grasshoppers are back at home against the Tourists tomorrow, Friday, August 4 at 6:30 PM. Come out to First National Bank Field for FANomenal Friday Fireworks at the Hoppers game. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.
