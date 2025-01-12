Melee Scores Twice as Petes Beat East Leading IceDogs in St. Catharines

(St. Catharines, ON) - On Sunday, January 12, the Peterborough Petes wrapped up the season series against the Niagara Icedogs with a matinee matchup at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, ON. The Petes scored five straight goals to open the game, winning by a score of 5-2.

Jonathan Melee led the way for the Petes with his team leading 14th and 15th goals of the season, while Colin Fitzgerald had two assists, giving him six points in his last four games. Brady Stonehouse scored his first goal as a Pete, with Braydon McCallum and Nico Addy rounding out the scoring. Liam Ladds, Brennan Faulkner, Genc Ula, Francis Parish, and Martin Matejicek all picked up an assist in the game. Easton Rye stopped 30/32, earning his seventh win of the season.

Peterborough Goal (12:52) - Braydon McCallum (3), Unassisted

Peterborough Goal (17:45) - Brady Stonehouse (6), Assists - Colin Fitzgerald (11), Liam Ladds (10)

Peterborough Goal (12:31) - Nico Addy (5), Assists - Brennan Faulkner (7), Colin Fitzgerald (12)

Peterborough Goal (13:16) - Jonathan Melee (14), Assist - Genc Ula (2)

Peterborough Goal (18:39) - Jonathan Melee (15), Assists - Francis Parish (7), Martin Matejicek (13)

Niagara Goal (6:40) - Andrei Loshko (26), Assists - Mike Levin (17), Owen Flores (6)

Niagara Goal (9:36) - Andrei Loshko (27), Assist - Mike Levin (18)

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, January 16, when they host the Soo Greyhounds. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

