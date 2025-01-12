Rangers Earn Point in Final Game of Three-In-Three Set
January 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers right wing Adrian Misaljevic vs. the Saginaw Spirit
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Hailey Tripodi)
Kitchener, ON - Sunday night was the third game in as many days for the Rangers. They showed fight forcing overtime with a late third period goal by Cameron Reid. However, it was Michael Misa who finished off a 2-on-1 break with Zayne Parekh to earn Saginaw the extra point.
Kitchener led twice in the game with goals from Matthew Hlacar and Chris Grisolia. Both times Jacob Cloutier had the equalizer. Calem Mangone gave the Spirit their first lead in the game midway through the final frame. Cameron Reid scored an emphatic goal with two minutes left in regulation to force overtime. Michaela Misa fired home his league-leading 35th goal of the season to hand Saginaw the overtime victory.
Attendance: 6,627
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 1, SAG 0
11:44 Matthew Hlacar (3) - Cameron Arquette
2nd Period
KIT 1, SAG 1
0:44 Jacob Cloutier (10) - Calem Mangone
KIT 2, SAG 1
10:41 Chris Grisolia (7) - Tanner Lam
KIT 2, SAG 2
16:09 Jacob Cloutier (11) - Michael Misa - PPG
3rd Period
KIT 2, SAG 3
9:52 Calem Mangone (18) - Zayne Parekh, Xander Velliaris
KIT 3, SAG 3
17:59 Cameron Reid (8) - Unassisted
Overtime
KIT 3, SAG 4
3:24 Michael Misa (35) - Zayne Parekh, Dimian Zhilkin - GWG
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Jacob Cloutier (2G)
Second Star: Cameron Reid (1G)
Third Star: Calem Mangone (1G, 1A)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 27 - SAG 24
Power play: KIT 0/2 - SAG 1/4
FO%: KIT 54.5% - SAG 45.5%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Andrew Oke (SAG) - 24/27 Saves, 3 GA
L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 24/28 Saves, 4 GA
UP NEXT:
Following Sunday's matchup with Saginaw, the Blueshirts wrap up a two-game homestand against the Flint Firebirds on Friday, January 17th at The Aud. The East Avenue Blue will then head to Brampton the next day for their final installment against the Steelheads in the 2024-25 campaign on Saturday, January 18th. Puck drop against the Firebirds is slated for 7:00 p.m.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers right wing Adrian Misaljevic vs. the Saginaw Spirit
(Hailey Tripodi)
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2025
- Gens Sweep Weekend against 67's; Win 6-2 - Oshawa Generals
- Rangers Earn Point in Final Game of Three-In-Three Set - Kitchener Rangers
- Spirit Down Rangers in OT on Misa's 35th - Saginaw Spirit
- Kingston Finishes Weekend with 4/6 Points, Falls to Sudbury on Sunday Afternoon - Kingston Frontenacs
- Melee Scores Twice as Petes Beat East Leading IceDogs in St. Catharines - Peterborough Petes
- Kingston Faces Tough Test in Sudbury as They Look to Go Perfect on Northern Trip - Kingston Frontenacs
- Kitchener Wraps up Three-In-Three against Saginaw at the Aud - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Preview: Spirit at Kitchener Rangers - Saginaw Spirit
- Gens Look to Sweep Home-And-Home against Ottawa - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Rangers Earn Point in Final Game of Three-In-Three Set
- Kitchener Wraps up Three-In-Three against Saginaw at the Aud
- Rangers Back to Winning Ways After Impressive Win in Barrie
- Kitchener Visit Barrie Saturday, Look to Bounce Back at Sadlon Arena
- Rangers Surrender First Defeat of 2025, Fall 5-2 to Steelheads