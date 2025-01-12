Rangers Earn Point in Final Game of Three-In-Three Set

January 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers right wing Adrian Misaljevic vs. the Saginaw Spirit

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Hailey Tripodi)

Kitchener, ON - Sunday night was the third game in as many days for the Rangers. They showed fight forcing overtime with a late third period goal by Cameron Reid. However, it was Michael Misa who finished off a 2-on-1 break with Zayne Parekh to earn Saginaw the extra point.

Kitchener led twice in the game with goals from Matthew Hlacar and Chris Grisolia. Both times Jacob Cloutier had the equalizer. Calem Mangone gave the Spirit their first lead in the game midway through the final frame. Cameron Reid scored an emphatic goal with two minutes left in regulation to force overtime. Michaela Misa fired home his league-leading 35th goal of the season to hand Saginaw the overtime victory.

Attendance: 6,627

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 1, SAG 0

11:44 Matthew Hlacar (3) - Cameron Arquette

2nd Period

KIT 1, SAG 1

0:44 Jacob Cloutier (10) - Calem Mangone

KIT 2, SAG 1

10:41 Chris Grisolia (7) - Tanner Lam

KIT 2, SAG 2

16:09 Jacob Cloutier (11) - Michael Misa - PPG

3rd Period

KIT 2, SAG 3

9:52 Calem Mangone (18) - Zayne Parekh, Xander Velliaris

KIT 3, SAG 3

17:59 Cameron Reid (8) - Unassisted

Overtime

KIT 3, SAG 4

3:24 Michael Misa (35) - Zayne Parekh, Dimian Zhilkin - GWG

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Jacob Cloutier (2G)

Second Star: Cameron Reid (1G)

Third Star: Calem Mangone (1G, 1A)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 27 - SAG 24

Power play: KIT 0/2 - SAG 1/4

FO%: KIT 54.5% - SAG 45.5%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Andrew Oke (SAG) - 24/27 Saves, 3 GA

L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 24/28 Saves, 4 GA

UP NEXT: 

Following Sunday's matchup with Saginaw, the Blueshirts wrap up a two-game homestand against the Flint Firebirds on Friday, January 17th at The Aud. The East Avenue Blue will then head to Brampton the next day for their final installment against the Steelheads in the 2024-25 campaign on Saturday, January 18th. Puck drop against the Firebirds is slated for 7:00 p.m.

