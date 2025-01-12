Spirit Down Rangers in OT on Misa's 35th

January 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit center Michael Misa

Kitchener, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Kitchener Rangers 4-3 in overtime on Sunday, January 12th at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Jacob Cloutier scored twice for Saginaw and Michael Misa buried the game winner in OT. Andrew Oke was the starting goaltender for Saginaw recording 24 saves on 27 shots. Jackson Parson started in net for Kitchener tallying 20 saves on 24 shots.

After creating a turnover in the Saginaw end, Kitchener opened the scoring as Cameron Arquette stole the puck and fired a shot on net that was tipped by Matthew Hlacar. Arquette tallied the only assist as the Rangers took a 1-0 lead.

After 1: SAG 0 - 1 KIT (Total Shots: 9 - 12)

Only 44 seconds into the second period, Jacob Cloutier fired a shot from the blue line that found the back of the net. Calem Mangone and Carson Harmer recorded the assists as Saginaw tied the game at 1-1.

Kitchener retook the lead as Chris Grisolia slapped in a rebound from Tanner Lam. Lam got the assist as the Rangers took a 2-1 lead 10:41 into the second period.

Saginaw capitalized on the powerplay as Michael Misa found Jacob Cloutier in front of the crease where he tapped in the puck for his second of the game. Misa picked up the assist tying the game at 2-2, 16:09 in the second period.

After 2: SAG 2 - 2 KIT (2nd Period Shots: 8 - 7 Totals Shots: 17 - 19)

During four-on-four play, Calem Mangone skated into the slot and ripped the puck top shelf to give the Spirit their first lead of the game. Zayne Parekh and Xander Velliaris picked up assists 9:52 into the third period.

With 2:01 left in the third period, Kitchener tied the game at 3-3. Cameron Reid laid a hit on PJ Forgione, picked up the loose puck and buried a shot from the slot.

After 3: SAG 3 - 3 KIT (3rd Period Shots: 5 - 8 Total Shots: 22 - 27)

Michael Misa called game as he sniped a shot from the left faceoff circle giving Saginaw the victory. Zayne Parekh tallied the lone assist as the Spirit end the weekend on a high note.

FINAL: SAG 4 - 3 KIT (Overtime Shots: 2 - 0 Total Shots: 24 - 27)

Powerplays: SAG 1/4 KIT 0/2

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (24 Saves / 27 Shots W) KIT Jackson Parsons (20 Saves / 24 Shots L)

Saginaw returns home to face the Guelph Storm on Saturday, January 18th. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

