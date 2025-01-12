Gens Look to Sweep Home-And-Home against Ottawa

January 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals Return to the Tribute Communities Centre to play the second half of a home-and-home with the Ottawa 67's.

Oshawa got key contributions from a couple new faces as Andrew Gibson scored the game winner for his first goal as a General, while Noah Powell picked up an assist on the play for his first point in the OHL.

The Generals are first place in the East Division and second in the Eastern Conference sitting only one point behind the Niagara IceDogs. Oshawa has been getting closer to the team they want to be as they have seen a slight up tick in special teams while going 6-3-1-0 in their last 10 games.

Ottawa comes to town struggling of late and having traded the team's top defenceman, Henry Mews, things will not get easier. The 67's are looking to avoid missing the playoffs currently five points clear of the North Bay Battalion.

The last time these two teams hit the ice was Friday night and it was the Gens getting a goal in the final minute to give them a 3-2 win over the 67's.

Oshawa got things started when Beckett Sennecke got his first of the game on the powerplay before Ottawa tied it up at 1-1. Sennecke would get another in the second period giving the Generals a 2-1 lead going into the third period.

Things were very quiet in the final frame until the final two minutes when the 67's captain Luca Pinelli fired a shot from the point to tie the game at 2-2.

But with just 48 seconds to go Powell won a battle in the corner and it was Lauri Sinivuori finding Gibson who hammered it home making it 3-2 Gens.

For the Generals keep an eye out for the new guy on defence Andrew Gibson, the d-man has already made his mark scoring his first goal in his first game. But, the Gibson's game thrives on shutting the other team's best players down.

On the visitors side it has been their captain Luca Pinelli getting things done, the Columbus Blue Jackets prospect was not moved at the deadline seemingly closing out his OHL career with Ottawa.

