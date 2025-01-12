Game Preview: Spirit at Kitchener Rangers

January 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (20-18-1-0) visit the Kitchener Rangers (29-8-2-1) on Sunday, January 12th at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 6:00 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Friday, January 10th where they defeated the Erie Otters 6-2. Michael Misa picked up a goal and an assist while Kaeden Johnston scored his first goal as a member of the Spirit.

Kitchener last played on Saturday, January 11th where they defeated the Barrie Colts 4-1. Jack Pridham scored twice for the Rangers.

This Season:

Saginaw and Kitchener have faced off twice so far this season with the Rangers winning both matchups. The Rangers won 7-4 on October 12th. Adrian Misaljevic recorded two goals and two assists for Kitchener and Jacob Cloutier picked up a goal and an assist for Saginaw. The second matchup came on November 3rd with the Rangers winning 4-2. Luca Romano tallied two goals and an assist for the Rangers with Nic Sima and Carson Harmer scoring for the Spirit.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa is currently tied for first in goals in the OHL. Misa has 34 goals and 36 assists in 36 games for a total of 70 points. Kristian Epperson has recorded multiple points in each of his last three games totaling four goals and five assists. In 35 games this season Epperson has 51 points (17G-34A). Newly acquired Kaeden Johnston has recorded a point in his first two games as a member of the Spirit. In 36 games this season Johnston has five goals and 11 assists.

Adrian Misaljevic is currently leading the Rangers in points with 41. In 40 games this season Misaljevic has 18 goals and 23 assists. Goaltender Jackson Parsons is currently leading the OHL in goals against average and is second in save percentage. In 32 games this season Parsons has a 2.06 goals against average, .927 save percentage and a 24-7-1-0 record. Ottawa prospect Luke Ellinas has recorded a point in three of his last four games. In 39 games this season Ellinas has 18 goals and 12 assists.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Kitchener's NHL Drafted Players:

Luke Ellinas (OTT)

Jack Pridham (CHI)

Christian Humphreys (COL)

Trent Swick (VGK)

Matthew Andonovski (OTT)

