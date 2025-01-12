Gens Sweep Weekend against 67's; Win 6-2

The Oshawa Generals are took on the Ottawa 67s for the second time this weekend but at home. They hoped to keep that momentum high after winning Friday's game 3-2, and doubled their win tonight 6-2.

The Gens came out hot ready to take control, and they did, putting 67's goaltender Jaeden Nelson to work.

New addition to the Gens, Ethan Martin fired first and scored his first goal as a General, assisted by Noah Powell and Ben Danford. Luca D'Amato wasted no time and added to the scoreboard 12 minutes in.

The 67's failed to keep the Gens out of their zone, as Lauri Sinivuori netted his 10th of the season, making this a 3-0 game.

Shortly before the end of the first, Will Gerrior from the 67s snuck one in to close the gap.

Going into the second, the Gens kept the 67's on the edge, as they extended their shot count, but kept it a quiet period. Until Colorado Avalanche prospect Calum Ritchie tips in goal number four for the Gens.

The second intermission began with a 4-1 score for the Gens, and the third was all about putting up a clean 20 minutes.

The 67's Jack Dever scored unassisted, but it made no difference for the Gens. Halfway through the third, Colby Barlow sniped his first of the game, assisted by Luke Torrance and Andrew Gibson.

After many penalties were traded back and forth, the Gens received another powerplay, which led to Barlow's second goal of the night.

Both teams shared some tension on the ice, as many players were given 10-minute misconducts. The game ended with a 6-2 win for the Gens after an eventful game.

New General Andrew Gibson has made his mark, recording a total of two assists at his first home game.

The Generals will be back at home on Friday, the 17th, to play the Brantford Bulldogs in their Retro game. Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m., and tickets are available.

