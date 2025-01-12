Kingston Finishes Weekend with 4/6 Points, Falls to Sudbury on Sunday Afternoon

January 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 0, SBY 1

4:51 Quentin Musty (9) - Henry Mews, Donovan McCoy (PPG)

KGN 0, SBY 2

7:09 Ondrej Molnar (6) - Quentin Musty, Nathan Villeneuve

KGN 1, SBY 2

17:54 Joey Willis (18) - Jacob Battaglia, Cedrick Guindon

KGN 1, SBY 3

18:16 Donovan McCoy (4) - unassisted. (SHG)

2nd Period

KGN 2, SBY 3

0:25 Jacob Battaglia (23) - Will Bishop, Cedrick Guindon

KGN 2, SBY 4

0:37 Quentin Musty (10) - Nathan Villeneuve, Noah Roberts

KGN 2, SBY 5

1:33 Kocha Delic (20) - Alex Pharand, Kieron Walton

KGN 3, SBY 5

2:50 Tuomas Uronen (19) - Ethan Hay

KGN 3, SBY 6

6:11 Nathan Villeneuve (16) - Quentin Musty, Donovan McCoy (SHG)

KGN 3, SBY 7

13:07 Kieron Walton (25) - Alex Pharand, Kocha Delic (PPG)

KGN 3, SBY 8

18:43 Ondrej Molnar (7) - Henry Mews, Quentin Musty (PPG)

3rd Period

KGN 3, SBY 9

3:47 Kieron Walton (26) - Alex Pharand, Kocha Delic

KGN 4, SBY 9

5:58 Cedrick Guindon (23) - Tuomas Uronen, Jacob Battaglia (PPG)

KGN 5, SBY 9

6:36 Quinton Burns (6) - Tyler Hopkins, Ethan Miedema (PPG)

KGN 6, SBY 9

18:42 Tuomas Uronen (20) - Emil Pieniniemi, Jacob Battaglia (PPG)

KGN 6, SBY 10

19:55 Nathan Villeneuve (17) - unassisted.

Upcoming Home Game:

Friday, January 17th, 2025 vs Soo Greyhounds - 7PM

The Kingston Frontenacs host Bell Let's Talk Night against the Soo Greyhounds two weeks from tonight!

Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2025

