Kingston Finishes Weekend with 4/6 Points, Falls to Sudbury on Sunday Afternoon
January 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 0, SBY 1
4:51 Quentin Musty (9) - Henry Mews, Donovan McCoy (PPG)
KGN 0, SBY 2
7:09 Ondrej Molnar (6) - Quentin Musty, Nathan Villeneuve
KGN 1, SBY 2
17:54 Joey Willis (18) - Jacob Battaglia, Cedrick Guindon
KGN 1, SBY 3
18:16 Donovan McCoy (4) - unassisted. (SHG)
2nd Period
KGN 2, SBY 3
0:25 Jacob Battaglia (23) - Will Bishop, Cedrick Guindon
KGN 2, SBY 4
0:37 Quentin Musty (10) - Nathan Villeneuve, Noah Roberts
KGN 2, SBY 5
1:33 Kocha Delic (20) - Alex Pharand, Kieron Walton
KGN 3, SBY 5
2:50 Tuomas Uronen (19) - Ethan Hay
KGN 3, SBY 6
6:11 Nathan Villeneuve (16) - Quentin Musty, Donovan McCoy (SHG)
KGN 3, SBY 7
13:07 Kieron Walton (25) - Alex Pharand, Kocha Delic (PPG)
KGN 3, SBY 8
18:43 Ondrej Molnar (7) - Henry Mews, Quentin Musty (PPG)
3rd Period
KGN 3, SBY 9
3:47 Kieron Walton (26) - Alex Pharand, Kocha Delic
KGN 4, SBY 9
5:58 Cedrick Guindon (23) - Tuomas Uronen, Jacob Battaglia (PPG)
KGN 5, SBY 9
6:36 Quinton Burns (6) - Tyler Hopkins, Ethan Miedema (PPG)
KGN 6, SBY 9
18:42 Tuomas Uronen (20) - Emil Pieniniemi, Jacob Battaglia (PPG)
KGN 6, SBY 10
19:55 Nathan Villeneuve (17) - unassisted.
Upcoming Home Game:
Friday, January 17th, 2025 vs Soo Greyhounds - 7PM
The Kingston Frontenacs host Bell Let's Talk Night against the Soo Greyhounds two weeks from tonight!
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2025
- Kingston Finishes Weekend with 4/6 Points, Falls to Sudbury on Sunday Afternoon - Kingston Frontenacs
- Melee Scores Twice as Petes Beat East Leading IceDogs in St. Catharines - Peterborough Petes
- Kingston Faces Tough Test in Sudbury as They Look to Go Perfect on Northern Trip - Kingston Frontenacs
- Kitchener Wraps up Three-In-Three against Saginaw at the Aud - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Preview: Spirit at Kitchener Rangers - Saginaw Spirit
- Gens Look to Sweep Home-And-Home against Ottawa - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Kingston Finishes Weekend with 4/6 Points, Falls to Sudbury on Sunday Afternoon
- Kingston Faces Tough Test in Sudbury as They Look to Go Perfect on Northern Trip
- Frontenacs Sign Landon Wright to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Kingston Looks to Keep the Momentum Building against the Greyhounds
- Kingston Kicks off a Tough Northern Road Trip with a 3-1 Win over the Battalion