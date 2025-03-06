Melee Scores 20th as Petes Beat 67's at Home

March 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, March 6, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Ottawa 67's at the PMC in front of their 18th sell-out of the season for Big Brothers Big Sisters night presented by Monaghan Lumber. Genc Ula scored the go ahead goal with five seconds remaining to win the game for the Petes by a score of 4-3.

Easton Rye led the way for the Petes, stopping 34/37 for his 10th win of the campaign. Jonathan Melee scored shorthanded, giving him 20 goals on the season for the first time in his career. Brody Partridge, Brennan Faulkner, and Genc Ula also scored, while Quinton Pagé, Martin Matejicek, Francis Parish, Aiden Young, and Braydon McCallum all picked up an assist.

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (5:00) - Brody Partridge (5), Assists - Quinton Pagé (12), Martin Matejicek (15)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (:28) - Brennan Faulkner (5), Assist - Francis Parish (9)

Ottawa Goal (2:30) - Chris Barlas (11), Assist - Frankie Marrelli (16)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (3:31) - Jonathan Melee (20), Unassisted

Ottawa Goal (10:14) - Chris Barlas (12), Assists - Bradley Horner (7), Frankie Marrelli (17)

Ottawa Goal (14:06) - Filip Ekberg (14), Assists - Cooper Foster (28), Luca Pinelli (30)

Peterborough Goal (19:54) - Genc Ula (5), Assists - Aiden Young (18), Braydon McCallum (18)

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, March 8, when they travel to the Nation's Capital to wrap up the season series with the Ottawa 67's. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at TD Place. Fans can catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

