OHL Announces Disciplinary Action against Erie Otters and Peterborough Petes
March 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced disciplinary action against both the Erie Otters and Peterborough Petes hockey clubs resulting from events in the regular season game of Sunday, March 2 at Erie Insurance Arena.
Erie Otters Head Coach Kris Mallette has been assessed a five-game suspension while Assistant Coach Ken Peroff has been suspended for two games. The Erie Otters Hockey Club has also been fined $7,500.
Erie Otters player Alex Messier has been suspended for a total of nine games as a result of his infractions that included being assessed a Game Misconduct, Aggressor, as well as a Game Misconduct for Continuing an Altercation, while also exceeding the regular season fighting major threshold during the incident (automatic two-game suspension).
Peterborough Head Coach Rob Wilson has been assessed a five-game suspension and the Peterborough Petes Hockey Club has been fined $5,000.
Peterborough Petes player Grayden Strohack has been suspended for a total of four games as a result of his infractions that included a Game Misconduct for being the third man into a fight (automatic two-game suspension) as well as a Game Misconduct for Continuing an Altercation.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2025
- OHL Announces Disciplinary Action against Erie Otters and Peterborough Petes - OHL
- Kingston Controls Their Destiny in the Race for the East, Starting Tonight in Windsor - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Spirit vs Barrie Colts - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.