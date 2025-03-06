OHL Announces Disciplinary Action against Erie Otters and Peterborough Petes

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced disciplinary action against both the Erie Otters and Peterborough Petes hockey clubs resulting from events in the regular season game of Sunday, March 2 at Erie Insurance Arena.

Erie Otters Head Coach Kris Mallette has been assessed a five-game suspension while Assistant Coach Ken Peroff has been suspended for two games. The Erie Otters Hockey Club has also been fined $7,500.

Erie Otters player Alex Messier has been suspended for a total of nine games as a result of his infractions that included being assessed a Game Misconduct, Aggressor, as well as a Game Misconduct for Continuing an Altercation, while also exceeding the regular season fighting major threshold during the incident (automatic two-game suspension).

Peterborough Head Coach Rob Wilson has been assessed a five-game suspension and the Peterborough Petes Hockey Club has been fined $5,000.

Peterborough Petes player Grayden Strohack has been suspended for a total of four games as a result of his infractions that included a Game Misconduct for being the third man into a fight (automatic two-game suspension) as well as a Game Misconduct for Continuing an Altercation.

