Kingston Controls Their Destiny in the Race for the East, Starting Tonight in Windsor

March 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







With just nine games left in the regular season, there's no question that the final push is on. The Frontenacs currently sit in fourth in the Eastern Conference but are three points out of first with two games in hand on Brantford and Oshawa. The Frontenacs control their own destiny and the journey to the playoffs continues tonight in Windsor to take on the Spitfires for the second time in under a week.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs have won three straight against the Spitfires

Have won 1 of the last 3 in Windsor.

A Tall Task at Hand

The Frontenacs kick off a weekend road trip with a back to back against Windsor and London, two of the top teams in the league. Playing on the road in Windsor and London is a tall task by itself, let alone on back to back nights. After not playing against the Spitfires since November 2023, the Frontenacs will be playing them twice in under a week; as the Fronts picked up a 4-2 win over the Spits last Friday night on home ice.

As mentioned, the Frontenacs control their own destiny in the race to the finish first in the Eastern Conference with two games in hand and only three points out of first place. They need to get the weekend started off on the right foot with a win tonight and set the tone for the rest of the weekend.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Joey Willis (#14)

Returning to the Frontenacs' lineup last weekend, Joey Willis had two assists in a third star performance on Friday night before following it up with a strong performance in the faceoff circle and finding himself in a fight after sticking up for Matthew Soto after a questionable hit into the boards. The newly signed Nashville Predators prospect was dearly missed from the lineup as he helps spread out the offence but last weekend reminded everyone of what he brings to the team. Keep an eye out for Joey Willis to keep it rolling tonight as there's nobody happier and more excited about his return than he is.

Windsor - Luke McNamara (#29)

Former Frontenacs forward Luke McNamara had himself a game last Friday night when the Spitfires came to Kingston. McNamara accounted for both of Windsor's goals in a 4-2 defeat and had a strong performance in his first game back in Kingston since being traded at the trade deadline in January. He's shown that he loves to play against his former team, so the Fronts better keep an eye out for #29 on the ice tonight.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

Wednesday, March 12th @ 7PM - vs Ottawa 67's

