Parekh Hits 100, Epperson Notches Four Points in Victory over Colts

March 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit celebrate a goal

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Eric Young) Saginaw Spirit celebrate a goal(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Eric Young)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Barrie Colts 7-4 on Thursday, March 6th at the Dow Event Center. Kristian Epperson had two goals and two assists, along with a two-goal performance from Kaeden. Zayne Parekh became the first OHL defensemen to hit 100 points since Ryan Ellis in the 2010-11 season with his goal in the first period. Kaleb Papineau got the start in net for Saginaw, stopping 28 of the 32 shots he faced. Sam Hillebrandt was the starting goaltender for Barrie, tallying 21 saves on 27 shots. Ben Hrebik replaced Hillebrandt to start the third and recorded 14 saves on 15 shots.

Barrie opened the scoring just 12 seconds into the game as Cole Beaudoin tapped a rebound past Papineau and into the back of the net. Emil Hemming and Brad Gardiner tallied the assists as the Colts took an early 1-0 lead.

The Colts added on while on a powerplay as Anthony Romani sniped a shot top shelf the from right-wing faceoff circle. Beau Akey and Beau Jelsma recorded the assists.

Early into a man advantage, Zayne Parekh made his way to the left side of Hillebrandt and snapped a shot into the back of the net. Kristian Epperson and Calem Mangone got the assists. Parekh's 32nd goal of the season gave him 100 points, making him the first OHL defensemen to hit that mark since Ryan Ellis in the 2010-11 season.

The Spirit tied the game as Michael Misa dropped off a pass to Kristian Epperson in the slot and Epperson fired the puck home. Misa picked up the assist as Saginaw made it a 2-2 game with 2:13 left in the first period.

1:11 later Saginaw took the lead as Kristian Epperson wrapped around the Barrie net and tucked the puck behind Hillebrandt. Igor Chernyshov grabbed the lone assist as the Spirit went up 3-2.

After 1: SAG 3 - 2 BAR (Total Shots: 10 - 15)

At 7:27 of the second period, Saginaw extended their lead as Nic Sima fired a one-timer that floated into the back of the net. Dima Zhilkin recorded the lone assist.

Just 27 seconds later Kaeden Johnston sent a shot into the back of the net which gave Saginaw a three-goal lead. Ethan Weir and Kaleb Papineau picked up the assists.

With 3:48 remaining in the period Kaeden Johnston got behind three Barrie defenders and buried his second goal of the game. Ethan Weir and James Guo were credited with the assists as the Spirit took a 6-2 lead.

Barrie had an answer during a four-on-four as Cole Beaudoin flicked the puck past Papineau for his second goal of the game. Kashawn Aitcheson and Brad Gardiner tallied the assists.

After 2: SAG 6 - 3 BAR (2nd Period Shots: 17 - 6 Totals Shots: 27 - 21)

Ben Hrebik replaced Sam Hillebrandt in net for Barrie to start the third period.

The Colts got within two as Anthony Romani ripped a shot over the left shoulder of Papineau for his second of the game. Bode Stewart and Kashawn Aitcheson recorded the assists.

Saginaw responded six seconds later as Igor Chernyshov buried a shot over a sprawling Hrebik. Kristian Epperson and Michael Misa grabbed the assists to give the Spirit a 7-4 lead.

FINAL: SAG 7 - 4 BAR (3rd Period Shots: 15 - 11 Total Shots: 42 - 32)

Powerplays: SAG 1/2 BAR 1/3

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (28 Saves / 32 Shots W) BAR Sam Hillebrandt (21 Saves / 27 Shots L) Ben Hrebik (14 Saves / 15 Shots)

Saginaw continues the homestand on Saturday, March 8th as they host the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.