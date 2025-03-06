Frontenacs Faulter in Windsor

March 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 1 | WSR 0

1:50 Jacob Battaglia (37) - Quinton Burns, Tuomas Uronen

KGN 1 | WSR 1

11:12 Ilya Protas (44) - Ethan Belchetz, Liam Greentree

2nd Period

KGN 1 | WSR 2

4:56 Ryan Abraham (25) - Ilya Protas, Anthony Cristoforo (Power Play)

KGN 1 | WSR 3

9:22 Ilya Protas (45) - Anthony Cristoforo, Jack Nesbitt

KGN 1 | WSR 4

17:00 Cole Davis (18) - (Penalty Shot)

KGN 1 | WSR 5

17:00 Liam Greentree (44) - Carson Woodall, Carter Hicks

3rd Period

KGN 1 | WSR 6

0:36 AJ Spellacy (15) - Luke McNamara

KGN 1 | WSR 7

12:35 AJ Spellacy (16) - Noah Morneau (Short Handed)

Final Score

7-1 Windsor

Wednesday, March 12th vs Ottawa 67's - 7PM Puck Drop

