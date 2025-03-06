Frontenacs Faulter in Windsor
March 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 1 | WSR 0
1:50 Jacob Battaglia (37) - Quinton Burns, Tuomas Uronen
KGN 1 | WSR 1
11:12 Ilya Protas (44) - Ethan Belchetz, Liam Greentree
2nd Period
KGN 1 | WSR 2
4:56 Ryan Abraham (25) - Ilya Protas, Anthony Cristoforo (Power Play)
KGN 1 | WSR 3
9:22 Ilya Protas (45) - Anthony Cristoforo, Jack Nesbitt
KGN 1 | WSR 4
17:00 Cole Davis (18) - (Penalty Shot)
KGN 1 | WSR 5
17:00 Liam Greentree (44) - Carson Woodall, Carter Hicks
3rd Period
KGN 1 | WSR 6
0:36 AJ Spellacy (15) - Luke McNamara
KGN 1 | WSR 7
12:35 AJ Spellacy (16) - Noah Morneau (Short Handed)
Final Score
7-1 Windsor
Wednesday, March 12th vs Ottawa 67's - 7PM Puck Drop
