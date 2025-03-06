Spitfires Win and Clinch West Division Title, Beating Kingston 7-1

March 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Frontenacs made their way to Windsor for the only time this season on Thursday night. The two teams just played each other a few nights ago in Kingston where the Frontenacs defeated the Spitfires 4-2. The Spitfires were looking to get their revenge and back in the win column following back-to-back losses. On Thursday, it was a tight checking game for the first 20 minutes before the Spitfires blew it open and came out on top 7-1.

In the first period, the Frontenacs would score just 1:50 into the game on their first shot. A point shot was redirected by Battaglia for his 37th goal of the season. Less than ten minutes later, the Spitfires responded. A point shot was stopped by Schenkel but the Spitfires stayed on the rebound and Protas scored his 44th goal to tie the game at 1. The shots were 10-6 in favour of the Spitfires after 20 minutes.

In the second period, it was all Spitfires. Back-to-back powerplay tallies from Abraham and Protas had the Spitfires rolling up 3-1. Late in the frame, the puck would squirt out to the Kingston blue-line and a charging Cole Davis was slashed on the hands resulting in a penalty shot. On the shot, Davis went in and picked his spot, scoring his 18th goal of the season. Just a minute later, the Spitfires would score again as Greentree sniped his 44th goal of the season and the Spitfires were on top 5-1 after 40 minutes.

In the third period, AJ Spellacy would score just 26 seconds in on Vaccari who replaced Schenkel for the third period. Over halfway through the frame, the Spitfires would be on a penalty kill but it didn't matter as AJ Spellacy would fly down the wing and score his 2nd of the night. The Spitfires would hold the fort down and win 7-1.

The Spitfires are back in action tomorrow on the road in Kitchener. Puck drops at 7:00pm at The Aud.

-

The Spitfires have won the West Division with 7 games still remaining! The Spitfires boast a 41-15-4-1 record on the season good for 2nd in the OHL.

It is the third West Division title in the last 4 seasons for the Spitfires!

Playoff tickets are on sale now with dates and opponents still to be determined.

