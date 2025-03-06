Game Preview: Spirit vs Barrie Colts

March 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (35-23-2-1) host the Barrie Colts (37-18-2-2) on Thursday, March 6th at the Dow Event Center.

Today's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Wednesday, March 5th where they defeated the Flint Firebirds 5-3. Zayne Parekh had a goal and two assists while Igor Chernyshov buried two goals and picked up two assists. The Spirit secured their third consecutive win and have points in four straight contests (3-0-1-0).

Barrie last played on Saturday, March 1st where they defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 6-3. Anthony Romani had a goal and two assists and Riley Patterson scored the game-winner for the Colts' fourth straight win.

This Season:

The Colts took the first of two meetings with the Spirit in an overtime win just last week at the Sadlon Arena. Both teams lit the lamp in the first period with Dima Zhilkin getting his first of two in the game. Beau Jelsma opened the scoring in the second to give Barrie a 2-1 lead, but Saginaw would answer with two goals of their own later in the period, 31 seconds apart. The Spirit took a 3-2 lead into the third period, but it did not last long. Owen Van Steensel and Anthony Romani scored early in the third to give the Colts a 4-3 lead. Saginaw tied it up with 1:24 remaining as Dima Zhilkin scored for the second time and sent the game to overtime. Just 32 seconds into OT, Kashawn Aitcheson netted the game winner and secured a 5-4 victory for Barrie.

Players to Watch:

Igor Chernyshov is coming off of a four-point performance against Flint on Wednesday, his fifth such performance of the season. In 16 games this season Chernyshov has 16 goals and 26 assists. Since making his debut on January 30th, Chernyshov has led the league with 42 points. Dima Zhilkin scored two goals against Barrie in their last meeting. Zhilkin has 12 goals and 24 assists through 46 games of his rookie campaign. With a goal and an assist on Wednesday, Michael Misa extended his point streak to 27 games. Misa has 58 goals and 64 assists in 58 games this season, continuing to lead the CHL with 122 points.

Ben Hrebik has been great in net for Barrie this season. Hrebik currently leads the OHL in save percentage (.922) and is fourth in goals against average (2.74). Riley Patterson currently leads the Colts in all three major scoring categories. In 56 games, Patterson has 25 goals and 33 assists, totaling 58 points. Kashawn Aitcheson has recorded a point in each of his last four games. Aitcheson scored the game winner in overtime against Saginaw in their first meeting and has points in four straight games (4G-2A-6P).

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Barrie's NHL Drafted Players:

Anthony Romani (VAN)

Riley Patterson (VAN)

Brad Gardiner (DAL)

Emil Hemming (DAL)

Cole Beaudoin (UTA)

Dalyn Wakely (EDM)

Tristan Bertucci (DAL)

Beau Akey (EDM)

Gabriel Eliasson (OTT)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.