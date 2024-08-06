Media & Game Day Internship Opportunities Available

August 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks are looking for media and game day interns for the 2024-25 season. These candidates must be available on most weekends starting in mid-October 2024 until early May 2025. Some remote and weekday opportunities are also available.

Positions available:

Photographer

Videographer/Video Editor Graphic Designer

Social Media

Camera Operator

Please send all application materials and questions to doug@danburyhattricks.com.

