Prowlers to Visit Rockers for Exhibition

August 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers and Motor City Rockers have announced that they will compete in a pre-season exhibition matchup for the second-straight year. After occurring at McMorran Place last season, this matchup will be at Big Boy Arena in Fraser, Michigan on Oct. 12 at 7:05 P.M.

Last season, the Rockers defeated the Prowlers 4-2 in the preseason contest that had 31 skaters and four goaltenders see action. 26 of those players played at least one FPHL regular season game in 2023-24 including three of the netminders.

Season ticket holders for both the Prowlers and Rockers can get into the game for free by giving their name while non-season ticket holders can buy tickets for $8. They will be on sale on the Motor City Rockers website.

It's not too late to become a season ticket holder for the Prowlers and get this game for free! Visit phprowlers.com/season-memberships or email amber@phprowlers.com for more information or to purchase.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.