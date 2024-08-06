CRD Bring Back Pair of Fan Favorites with Trade

August 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons made a major trade today, re-acquiring two fan favorites and clearing the crease in one transaction.

Columbus receives defensemen Nathan Balkwill, Edgars Ozolinsh and Connor Lind in the trade, sending goaltender Breandan Colgan and a player to be named later to the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

Balkwill returns after being selected by Baton Rouge in the FPHL Dispersal Draft earlier this summer. Last season he registered 2-13-15 while amassing 114 minutes in penalties and establishing a reputation as a tough, physical defenseman. The 6-0, 1183-pound Orillia, Ontario native capped his season by being named to the FPHL All-Rookie Team.

Ozolinsh, known to fans in Columbus as "The Crane" for his massive wingspan and 6-foot-5 frame, returns to the team after spending part of the 2023-24 season with the Baton Rouge Zydeco. The Riga, Latvia native started the season with HK Kurbads in his home country before returning to North America with Baton Rouge, appearing in 38 games with 98 minutes in penalties and four assists. Ozolinsh was named the team's captain for the season and proved he could mix both his physical defending and assume a leadership role, helping the Zydeco challenge for a playoff spot and solidify the expansion franchise on the ice.

Lind may be a familiar name to River Dragons fans as he spent the last three seasons in the league, mostly with the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Last season was a breakout year for the 5-11, 170-pound defender as he registered three goals and 12 assists for 15 points in 56 games. Lind has appeared in a total of 97 FPHL games with Mississippi and the Danbury Hat Tricks, with 3-19-22 and 161 minutes in penalties. He also was a winner of the Founders' Cup in the NCDC for the 2019-20 season.

Colgan heads to the Zydeco after a record-setting career with the River Dragons, including a stellar 2022-23 season where he set the league record for shutouts (7), consecutive shutouts (4), and longest shutout streak (259:41). For his efforts he was named Co-Goaltender of the Year. Last season he was selected to the FPHL First All-Star Team and helped the River Dragons reach the division final in each of the last two seasons.

Columbus will open training camp in early October, with the season kicking off Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins. Home opening weekend is Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Season Ticket packages are now on sale through the team office by calling (706) 507-4625 or going online to rdragons.com.

