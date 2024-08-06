A Letter to the Fans of Columbus from Breandan Colgan

August 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







From the Crease of Breandan Colgan:

River Dragons Fans -

Thank you for welcoming me into your community, putting your faith in me and for all the kindness you have shown during my time in Columbus. You consistently show up night in and night out, and your passion makes it all worth it.

I am so grateful for all of the memories made over the past two years, and for the opportunity to meet so many amazing people - your support has had a huge impact on me.

Thank you for an unforgettable experience and I'll see you out on the ice again soon.

All the best,

Breandan Colgan

