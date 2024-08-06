Sea Wolves Make Trade with Blue Ridge

Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have made a trade with Blue Ridge bringing in Brendan Hussey for Future Considerations.

Hussey, a 27-year-old Forward from Medford,MA joins the Sea Wolves as a six year veteran of the league. Brendan began his career with the Elmira Enforcers where he played 90 games over three seasons scoring 15 goals and adding 26 assists while playing in the COVID shortened season and abbreviated post COVID season. Hussey played most the next season in Macon in the SPHL before returning to Watertown and helping bring the Wolves their third Commissioner's Cup Championship. After beginning 2022 in Watertown Brendan moved on to finish the season in Carolina where the Thunderbirds played 9 more playoff games before losing to Danbury in the finals. Last year Hussey spent the season in Baton Rouge scoring 21 ponits in 28 games.

Assistant Coach Sam Turner was quick to respond to media inquiries "I'm excited to be adding Brendan to our offense. He's another guy with SPHL experience having played over 40 games there and having played over 150 games in the FPHL. Hussey will add some solid depth to our lineup as well as a championship mentality as he was part of the Watertown team that won it in 2022 and twice a runner up with Carolina in 2023 and Elmira in 2019, so he knows what it takes to win in this league."

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

