Bobcats Welcome Two Area Staples as Corporate Partners for 24-25

August 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to welcome two Wytheville area staples as brand-new corporate partners for the 2024-2025 season. Old Fort Antique Mall and Big Walker Lookout will both be joining the Bobcats as corporate partners.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Big Walker Lookout and Old Fort Antique Mall to the Bobcats family," said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "These two facilities are staples of our community, and partnering with them further fuels our initiatives to be fully integrated with and a part of our area."

Old Fort Antique Mall, iconic visibly off Interstate 77/81 and accessible from both Exit 80 and Exit 77 (the same exit for Hitachi Energy Arena) offers thousands of items from over 100 different vendors. Old Fort was once voted as the area's best antique mall, and offers an assortment of items for everyone. From sports memorabilia, classic trading cards, NASCAR collectibles, furniture, glassware, housewares, books, movies and so much more, there's a world of possibilities inside their doors.

Big Walker Lookout offers some of the most scenic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains anywhere in Southwest Virginia. Located at 8711 Stoney Fork Road in Wytheville, Big Walker Lookout has become one of the area's most iconic landmarks for its wealth of scenic beauty. Virginia's oldest privately owned scenic attraction, Big Walker Lookout & BW Country Store has been owned and operated by the same family for over 75 years. It features more than 25 local artisans, crafters, and musicians that demonstrate their talents each weekend from May through October.

If you are interested in becoming a corporate partner, please contact a Bobcats staff member via email. Contact info for all Bobcats staff, including emails and phone numbers, can be found at blueridgebobcats.com/staff. You can also call the Bobcats offices at 276-335-2100 or stop by the team offices at Hitachi Energy Arena during business hours (Monday-Friday 9AM-5PM).

Season ticket packages are on-sale for the Bobcats forthcoming second season, and payment plans are available. Existing season ticket holders can now begin selecting their seats from the new 3,650 capacity before construction is completed in September. Season ticket holders enjoy exclusive perks and priority seat selection. "Rivalry 6-pack" and "Dawg Pack" ticket plans go on sale August 12th. To purchase ticket packages, call 276-335-2100 or visit blueridgebobcats.com/tickets for more information.

