Bobcats Welcome Tommy Hundley-State Farm as New Partner for 24-25

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce that Tommy Hundley-State Farm Agent has joined as a new corporate partner for the 2024-2025 season.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Tommy and his agency aboard as a new partner for this season," said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "His commitment to serving our community matches with our same commitment, and that's what makes this a tremendous partnership."

Tommy and his State Farm Agency provide the Wythe County community with a variety of insurance coverage options for auto insurance, life insurance, home insurance, motorcycle insurance, RV insurance and more. Tommy and his agency embody State Farm's motto of always being there, just like a good neighbor, being entrenched in the community it serves.

Tommy's office has received numerous rave reviews from customers and policy holders. His office, located in the heart of Downtown Wytheville at 255 South 6th Street, offers both onsite consultation services and online appointments. The office is open Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. Customers can also call the office at 276-228-3149 or visit https://www.statefarm.com/agent/us/va/wytheville/tommy-hundley-59p8q205000 to get a free rate quote.

