Mears Homers, TinCaps Earn Doubleheader Split with Great Lakes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps earned a split of a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Parkview Field, using right fielder Joshua Mears' homer to beat the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) 5-2 after falling in the first game 2-0.

Mears' three-run homer came in the third inning of the second game and marked his second blast of the series. It unlocked what was a 2-2 tie at the time.

Starting pitcher Ryan Bergert contributed five quality innings, allowing only two runs on three hits while striking out five. Relievers Aaron Holiday and Alan Mundo chipped in a scoreless inning each on the back end, with Mundo earning the save.

After two single runs by Great Lakes across the first two frames, first baseman Cole Cummings had an RBI double in the bottom of the second to trim the deficit in half. Center fielder Jakob Marsee later scored on an error before Mears' go-ahead bomb.

In the first game, starting pitcher Jairo Iriarte fanned six in three innings, and relievers Bobby Milacki and Adam Smith each turned in shutout performances, but Great Lakes got two early runs, and the TinCaps couldn't recover.

Saturday's twin bill was played in front of a series-high crowd of 4,159 fans.

