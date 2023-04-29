Wisconsin Wins with Two Runs in the Tenth Inning

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers rallied three times on Saturday afternoon and eventually prevailed in a 4-3, ten-inning victory over the Beloit Sky Carp on Saturday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Joe Gray Jr tied the game with a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the eighth and won the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the tenth.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Alexander Cornielle escaped a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the top of the first inning with back-to-back strikeouts.

In the third, the Sky Carp (14-6) had a one-out double by Davis Bradshaw, but Cornielle was poised to escape that jam, too. The Rattlers right-hander got the second out on a grounder to short and was quickly ahead of Jake Thompson with two quick strikes. Cornielle jammed Thompson on a 1-2 pitch, but the ball dropped in shallow left near the line for and RBI single and the Sky Carp had a 1-0 lead.

The Timber Rattlers (8-12) responded with the tying run in the bottom of the third. Je'Von Ward singled, stole second, and went to third on a ground out. Terence Doston knocked a single off the leg of Beloit starting pitcher Luis Palacios to score Ward.

Cornielle gave up a lead-off single in the top of the sixth inning before getting his seventh strikeout of the game for the first out of the frame before leaving in favor of Gus Varland.

Varland, who was making his second rehab appearance of the series, got the second out on a popup. Then, Kyler Castillo hit a slicing line drive to right that glanced off the tip of the glove of Joe Gray Jr for a two-out, RBI triple and Beloit had a 2-1 lead. Beloit has scored ten runs with two outs in an inning over the first five games of the series.

Robert Moore walked to start the Wisconsin half of the sixth inning, stole second, and took third on a grounder. Gray sent a high pop in foul territory behind first base. Thompson made the catch with his momentum carrying him away from the plate and Moore took a chance that he could score as he tagged after the catch. The gamble didn't pay off as Thompson made an on target throw that beat Moore by a lot for the inning-ending double play.

Ward walked on an eleven-pitch at bat in the bottom of the eighth inning to run Palacios's pitch count to 91 and forced the Sky Carp to go to the bullpen. Jesús Chirinos greeted reliever Kyle Crigger with an infield single to put two runners on base. Crigger retired the next two batters before walking Alex Hall on a 3-2 count to load the bases.

Gray was next and he lined the first pitch down the line in left. However, the ball was just foul and instead of a double to put the Rattlers ahead, it put Gray behind in the count. Crigger was ahead 0-2 when Gray was able to hit a flare up the middle to score Ward with the tying run. Second baseman Yiddi Cappe made a diving stop of the ball in shallow center and was almost able to force Hall at second for the final out, but the play was just late and the Rattlers tied the game.

Neither team scored in the ninth and the game went to the tenth even 2-2.

The Sky Carp started the tenth with Dalvy Rosario at second base. He took third on a grounder and scored on a grounder off the bat of Cappe to take a 3-2 lead.

The Rattlers started their half of the tenth with Ward at second base. Micah Bello, who pinch ran for Chirinos in the eighth, got his first at bat of the game and made the most of it with a line drive double to the wall in left to score Ward with the tying run.

Doston reached on an infield single and he took second on defensive indifference. The Sky Carp elected to walk Hall intentionally with one out to face Gray with the bases loaded.

Gray made the most of his chance to end the game when he lifted fly ball to left that was deep enough to score Bello with the winning run.

The win snapped Wisconsin's five-game losing streak, was their first walkoff win of the season, and gave the home team their first win in a game decided by a single run.

Varland allowed one hit over 1-2/3 innings. He did not record a strikeout or a walk in the six batters he faced.

The series finale is Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Joseph Hernandez (1-1, 3.15) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Beloit has named Holt Jones (0-2, 9.90) as their starter. Game time is 1:10pm CDT.

The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Bobbleboy bobblehead from Asphalt Seal and Repair. Each bobblehead includes a paint brush and some paint to allow you to get creative on this Paint-Your-Own Bobblehead! Plus, it's Girl Scout Day. Get your troop together and contact the Timber Rattlers ticket office for a group rate. Fans will be allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30 to play catch prior to this game. During the game, Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2023 Brewers-themed jerseys and caps as well. Players will be available for autographs with fans in a postgame autograph session.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, the broadcast on AM1280, WNAM starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 12:50pm. Fans can listen on the radio, on the First Pitch app, or at this link. The internet video feed is available to subscribers of Bally Live, too.

R H E

BEL 001 001 000 1 - 3 8 0

WIS 001 000 010 2 - 4 6 0

FINAL - 10 INNINGS

2 OUT, 2 LOB WHEN WINNING RUN SCORED

WP: Taylor Floyd (1-1)

LP: Matt Pushard (0-1)

TIME: 2:36

ATTN: 2,680

