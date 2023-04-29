Lugnuts and River Bandits Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Sunday

LANSING, Mich. - The scheduled Saturday evening contest between the Lansing Lugnuts (10-8) and Quad Cities River Bandits (8-10) was postponed due to inclement weather at Jackson® Field™.

The game will be made up Sunday as part of a 1:05 p.m. doubleheader comprising two seven-inning games. Gates will open at noon on a Capital City Market Kids Day, featuring in-game entertainment, postgame Kids Run the Bases and an Extra Inning at Capital City Market with free ice cream and music with Big Lug.

Fans who possess tickets to Saturday's rainout may exchange those tickets in person at the stadium box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to a future Lugnuts game.

Sunday's doubleheader will be Lansing's third of the year, coming off two twinbills last week at Lake County. It will also wrap up the Lugnuts' six-game series with the River Bandits, with an off day following on Monday, May 1, and then the start of a six-game homestand running from May 2-7 against the Dayton Dragons.

For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

