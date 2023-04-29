Cubs Best Chiefs on Rainy Saturday in South Bend

April 29, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







South Bend, IN- In a game that featured a pair of weather delays Saturday, the South Bend Cubs knocked off the Peoria Chiefs 7-4 at Four Winds Field.

The fifth game of the series started after a 49-minute weather delay. The teams traded zeroes in the first inning, appearing to not miss a beat after the late start.

In the bottom of the second, South Bend scratched a run against Peoria starter Zane Mills. Fabian Pertuz lifted a home run over the wall in left to give South Bend an early 1-0 lead.

Before the top of the third, the game entered a brief delay due to wet field conditions. The tarp never went on the field as the rain in the area had subsided. However, wet spots on the mound and on the right side of the infield caused a temporary stoppage. Cubs starter Kohl Franklin labored after the delay, but ultimately turned in a scoreless third inning.

In the home third, South Bend created some separation in the span of two pitches. With two outs and runners at first and second, Ezequiel Pagan tripled into the right field corner to boost the South Bend lead to 3-0. On the next pitch, Liam Spence singled him home to make it 4-0.

Peoria's Thomas Francisco got the Chiefs on the board in the fourth with a unique trip around the bases. After a walk, Francisco advanced to second on a balk. Then, the first baseman stole third and scored as the ensuing throw skipped into left field.

With the lead 4-1, South Bend scored three more times to extend their lead to 7-1. A misplay in right field led to a one-out triple for Ethan Hearn. From there, the next three batters singled, mixed in with an Elijah Cabell error, and the Cubs advantage was up to six.

In the Peoria ninth, the Chiefs did not go quietly. With two men aboard, Victor Scott mashed a three-run homer to right field to make it a 7-4 ballgame. For Scott, it was his third hit and his first High-A home run. Fellow outfielder Nathan Church extended his on-base streak to 14 games with three hits of his own.

The series concludes Sunday from South Bend. Alex Cornwell will make his second start of the series for Peoria.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.