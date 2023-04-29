Dunn Hits Inside the Park Homer But Dragons Fall to Captains 5-4 on Saturday

Dayton, Ohio - Joe Lampe and Will Bartlett hit home runs in the eighth inning as the Lake County Captains came from behind to defeat the Dayton Dragons 5-4 on Saturday afternoon. A crowd of 8,427, the second largest crowd of the year, was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Captains have won four of five games so far in the series, coming from behind to win in all four of their victories. The Dragons fell to 7-13 on the season with the loss and are 0-7 in one-run games.

The day marked another big game by Dayton star outfielder Blake Dunn, who hit an inside-the-park home run and reached base four times. Dunn is now batting .377 and leads the Midwest League in on-base percentage.

The Dragons took an early lead, scoring in the first inning when Dunn doubled, stole third, and scored on Austin Hendrick's two-out infield single to make it 1-0.

Lake County scored two runs in the top of the third to take a brief 2-1 lead, but the Dragons tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Dunn hit a drive down the right field line that bounced out of the corner past Captains right fielder Jorge Burgos as Dunn circled the bases for an inside-the-park homer. It was Dunn's fourth home run of the season.

View Dunn's home run here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1652375789776642048?s

The Dragons took the lead in the sixth inning when Austin Callahan singled to center field and eventually scored from third on a two-out single by Michael Trautwein to make it 3-2.

It was still 3-2 in the eighth when Lampe greeted Dragons reliever Myles Gayman with a home run to tie the game. One batter later, Bartlett also homered to give Lake County a 4-3 lead. The Captains added a big run in the top of the ninth when Hendrick, the Dragons right fielder, misplayed a base hit, allowing a runner to score from first base. Lake County took a 5-3 lead to the bottom of the ninth inning.

Dunn led off the Dayton half of the ninth by drawing a walk and with one out, Austin Callahan doubled to right-center field to score Dunn and make it 5-4. With Dunn at second, Hendrick struck out and Jack Rogers lined out hard to second base to end the game.

The Dragons finished the day with nine hits. Trautwein was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Dunn and Austin Callahan each had two hits. The Dragons were 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

Dayton starting pitcher Julian Aguiar worked four innings, allowing two runs on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Manuel Cachutt pitched three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk. Gayman (0-1) suffered the loss, working two innings and giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits.

Up Next: The Dragons (7-13) host Lake County (13-6) in the last game of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Jose Acuna (2-0, 2.70) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: Sunday's game will be televised on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

