Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (1:10 PM Start)

April 29, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, April 29, 2023lGame # 20

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l1:10 p.m.

Television: Dayton's CWl Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (12-6) at Dayton Dragons (7-12)

RH Tommy Mace (0-0, 4.05) vs. RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 2.70)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Lake County 12, Dayton 11 (11 innings). The Captains overcame an historic Dragons comeback effort to earn their third one-run victory in the series. The Dragons trailed 9-0 before scoring eight runs in the seventh inning, their biggest inning since 2016, and Dayton took the lead in the eight on solo home runs by Ruben Ibarra and Justice Thompson. After Lake County scored two in the top of the ninth, the Dragons tied the game on Ibarra's RBI single. Dayton had a great chance to win the game in the 10th when they advanced the winning run to third with one out, but they could not make contact. Blake Dunn's three-run home run keyed the big seventh inning. The largest confirmed comeback win in Dragons history involved a seven-run deficit.

Current Series (April 25-30): Lake County 3, Dayton 1. Dragons team stats in the series: .259 batting average; 8.5 runs/game; 7 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 5.92 ERA; 5 errors.

Team Notes

Over the last seven games, the Dragons have collected 68 hits, 53 runs, and 28 extra base hits including 12 home runs. Over that period (April 21-28), they lead the league in team batting (.268) by 24 points over the next closest team; lead the league in runs with 17 more than anyone else, lead the league in home runs, and their OPS of .871 is 143 points higher than any other team. Over those seven games, the Dragons have raised their team batting average from .177 to .214 and moved from last in the league in runs to tied for first. They are also now tied for second in the MWL in home runs.

Player Notes

Blake Dunn has been one of the MWL's best players so far in 2023. He leads the MWL in on-base percentage (.515), ranks third in OPS (.1.095), third in batting average (.360), second in stolen bases (10), tied for fifth in home runs (3) and RBI (13), and fourth in runs (13).

Dunn over his last eight games is 12 for 26 (.462) with five stolen bases and a home run.

Austin Callahan over his last 10 games is 14 for 33, .424, with five doubles, one home run, and 10 RBI.

Mat Nelson is tied for second in the MWL in home runs with five.

Jack Rogers is tied for third in the MWL in extra base hits with nine and 10th in slugging percentage (.500). He has a six-game hitting streak (8 for 24, .333, four doubles, one triple, one home run).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, April 30 (1:05 pm): Lake County LH Ryan Webb (1-0, 3.00) at Dayton RH Jose Acuna (2-0, 2.70) TV: Dayton's CW

