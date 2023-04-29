Bandits, Lugnuts Washed out in Lansing
April 29, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Lansing, Michigan - Game five of the Quad Cities River Bandits six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 30, with game one of two seven-inning games at Jackson Field beginning at 1:05pm ET.
Check out the Quad Cities River Bandits Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2023
- Bandits, Lugnuts Washed out in Lansing - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Lugnuts and River Bandits Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Sunday - Lansing Lugnuts
- Wisconsin Wins with Two Runs in the Tenth Inning - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Loons Win Streak Closes at Five, Split Twin Bill with TinCaps - Great Lakes Loons
- Whitecaps Blank Kernels, Take Game Five of the Series, 4-0 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Mears Homers, TinCaps Earn Doubleheader Split with Great Lakes - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dunn Hits Inside the Park Homer But Dragons Fall to Captains 5-4 on Saturday - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Games Information: April 29 vs. Great Lakes Loons - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (1:10 PM Start) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
- Bandits, Lugnuts Washed out in Lansing
- Gavin Cross, Cayden Wallace Homer in Quad Cities Win
- Season-High 11 Runs Pace Bandits' Win Over Wisconsin
- Bandits Squander Guerrero's Start, Shut Out by Rattlers
- Quad Cities Wins Fourth-Straight, Shuts Out T-Rats in Series Opener