Bandits, Lugnuts Washed out in Lansing

Lansing, Michigan - Game five of the Quad Cities River Bandits six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 30, with game one of two seven-inning games at Jackson Field beginning at 1:05pm ET.

