McMichael Named to 2020-21 AHL All-Rookie Team

(Springfield, MA) -The American Hockey League announced the 2020-21 AHL All-Rookie Team today, as voted by coaches, players, and media in each of the league's 28 active member cities. Selected was Hershey Bears center Connor McMichael, making him the first forward in franchise history to be named to the AHL's All-Rookie team.

McMichael, 20, finished first on Hershey in scoring, registering 27 points (14g, 13a) in 33 games during his rookie season. He was the first rookie to lead the Bears in scoring since Craig Fisher collected a team-best 79 points in 77 games during the 1990-91 campaign. McMichael's accomplishments this season included tallying an AHL-best eight game-winning goals, collecting his first professional hat trick on Feb. 20 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and earning CCM/AHL Player of the Week honors after tallying six points over the final two games of the season.

In addition to his strong campaign in Hershey, McMichael also made his NHL debut with the Capitals this season, appearing in one game, and captured a silver medal with Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. He was Washington's first-round selection, 25th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

McMichael is the first forward in franchise history to be named to the AHL's All-Rookie Team, and only the fourth Bear all-time to earn this distinction. He joins Mike Gaul (1997-98), Mike Green (2005-06), and John Carlson (2009-10) as Hershey's representatives on the AHL's All-Rookie Team, which started in 1996-97.

The complete 2020-21 AHL All-Rookie team is as follows:

2020-21 AHL All-Rookie Team

Goaltender - Logan Thompson, Henderson Silver Knights (23gp, 16-6-1, 1.96gaa, .943sv%, 2so)

Defenseman - Calen Addison, Iowa Wild (31gp, 6+16=22pts., +7)

Defenseman - Max Gildon, Bakersfield Condors (32gp, 2+17=19pts., +16)

Forward - Riley Damiani, Texas Stars (36gp, 11+25=36pts., +3, 4 PPG, 2 GWG)

Forward - Connor McMichael, Hershey Bears (33gp, 14+13'pts., +6, 6 PPG, 8 GWG)

Forward - Phil Tomasino, Chicago Wolves (29gp, 13+19=32pts., +20, 4 PPG, 2 GWG)

Each player will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2020-21 AHL All-Rookie Team.

