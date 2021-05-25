Gulls Eliminated in OT

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Bakersfield Condors 2-1 in overtime and were eliminated from the Pacific Division Playoffs in three games tonight at Mechanics Bank Arena. Despite the semifinal loss, the Gulls lead the Pacific Division in all-time playoff wins (18).

Andrew Agozzino netted his second goal of the postseason at 7:42 of the first period. Agozzino paced the Gulls in postseason scoring and finishes tied for the Pacific Division Playoffs lead with 2-2=4 points. Vinni Lettieri recorded the lone assist on the play for his third point of the playoffs (1-2=3).

Lukas Dostalâ¯stopped 43-of-45 shots in the setback, totaling 116 saves on 124 shots (.935) throughout the three-game series against Bakersfield. Dostal became the Gulls all-time postseason leader in save percentage, surpassing Anton Khudobin (0.934).

POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the loss

For large stretches I thought they had better pace and compete level. What happened after the third period, I think our goaltender dragged our players into the battle. We were obviously much better when we got in that situation. Early on I thought they looked like the home team and had more tempo than us.

On Lukas Dostal

All three games in the playoffs here, he has shown his character and his potential. That's what we talk about developing. When a kid comes out and plays that hard, that's a sign of a great future to come. He had a fabulous performance tonight to follow up on his previous two.

On Dostal's improvement

He got off to a great start to the season and they he had a little valley there where things weren't working out for him. One thing you saw was his disposition didn't change a lot, the way he approached practices and the way he approached his games. You factor in a lot of things, all of a sudden he's on a smaller ice and he's facing better shooters. A lot of different things went along with it. He was very consistent in his approach. The performance and his record speak for itself. He was our top player by far in this playoff series.

