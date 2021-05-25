Wolves' Tomasino Named to AHL All-Rookie Team

May 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Illinois - The American Hockey League announced Tuesday that Chicago Wolves forward Phil Tomasino earned a spot on the league's 2020-21 All-Rookie Team

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario, ranked third among all AHL first-years with 32 points in 29 games, though his average of 1.1 points per game stands as the league's best among rookies who played in at least half of their team's games. Tomasino finished third in assists (19) and sixth in goals (13) among rookies and claimed second among all AHL skaters in plus-minus rating with a +20 while helping the Wolves capture their fourth Central Division title in the last five years.

Tomasino, selected by the Nashville Predators with the 24th overall pick in the 2019 National Hockey League Entry Draft, ranks as the youngest player on the All-Rookie Team. He joins forwards Riley Damiani (Texas) and Connor McMichael (Hershey), defensemen Calen Addison (Iowa) and Max Gildon (Bakersfield) and goaltender Logan Thompson (Henderson) as honorees.

The All-Rookie Team opens the AHL's postseason awards season. Honors are determined by votes from players, coaches and media in the AHL's 28 active member cities. The league will continue to reveal award-winners for approximately two weeks.

The Chicago Wolves placed five select home dates - including the 2021-22 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Allstate Arena - on sale Tuesday morning. The first 500 fans who purchase "The First Five" mini-plan get to have a professional portrait taken in the Wolves' penalty box.

To take advantage of the First Five Mini-Plan offer, click here or visit ChicagoWolves.com. Fans who wish to purchase single-game tickets for Oct. 16, Nov. 7, Nov. 13, Jan. 8 or March 6 can visit Ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.