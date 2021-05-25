American Hockey League Announces Schedule for Pacific Division Finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Henderson Silver Knights will host the Bakersfield Condors in a best-of-three series to determine the champion of the American Hockey League's Pacific Division for 2020-21.

The series will open on Wednesday night and will be played at T-Mobile Arena. Game 2 will be either Thursday or Friday, depending on the result of Wednesday's Vegas-Minnesota Stanley Cup Playoff game.

Pacific Division Finals (best-of-3)

(1) Henderson Silver Knights vs. (2) Bakersfield Condors

Game 1 - Wed., May 26 - Bakersfield vs. Henderson, 7:00 PDT

Game 2 - Thu., May 27 or Fri., May 28 - Henderson vs. Bakersfield, 7:00 PDT

Game 3 - Sat., May 29 - Bakersfield vs. Henderson, time TBD (if necessary)

- All games at Las Vegas, NV

Henderson and Bakersfield will face off in the best-of-three finals with the winner being awarded the John D. Chick Trophy as champions of the Pacific Division; the Chick Trophy has been presented to an AHL division champion annually since 1961-62.

All Pacific Division Finals games will be available for viewing on AHLTV, and broadcast on radio on 1230AM The Game.

