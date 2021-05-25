Riley Damiani Named to AHL All-Rookie Team

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, are pleased to announce that forward Riley Damiani has been named to the AHL All-Rookie Team for the 2020-21 season.

Damiani, 21, paced the Stars and all newcomers in the AHL this season with 36 points (11-25=36) and 25 assists in 36 games during his first pro campaign. The Mississauga, Ontario native also finished third in the AHL scoring race and was fourth in assists. Damiani finished the year with points in eight consecutive games and collected nine multi-point outings throughout the season, including the Stars only hat trick on Mar. 13 vs. Colorado. Damiani earned AHL Rookie of the Month honors in March after tallying 15 points (4-11=15) in 10 games.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound center was originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Riley will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2020-21 AHL All-Rookie Team. He is the second Stars player to earn recognition on the All-Rookie Team, following Curtis McKenzie in 2013-14.

Below is the complete 2020-21 AHL All-Rookie Team, as voted by coaches, players, and media in each of the league's 28 active member cities.

2020-21 AHL All-Rookie Team

Goaltender - Logan Thompson, Henderson Silver Knights (23gp, 16-6-1, 1.96gaa, .943sv%, 2so)

Defenseman - Calen Addison, Iowa Wild (31gp, 6+16=22pts., +7)

Defenseman - Max Gildon, Bakersfield Condors (32gp, 2+17=19pts., +16)

Forward - Riley Damiani, Texas Stars (36gp, 11+25=36pts., +3, 4 PPG, 2 GWG)

Forward - Connor McMichael, Hershey Bears (33gp, 14+13'pts., +6, 6 PPG, 8 GWG)

Forward - Phil Tomasino, Chicago Wolves (29gp, 13+19=32pts., +20, 4 PPG, 2 GWG)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

