Pacific Division Finals Schedule Set; Game 1 Wednesday at 7 p.m.

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Henderson Silver Knights will host the Bakersfield Condors in a best-of-three series to determine the champion of the American Hockey League's Pacific Division for 2020-21. Game 1 is set for Wednesday, May 26 at 7 p.m. from T-Mobile Arena. All games will be broadcast on Fox Sports 970 AM, the iHeartradio App, and AHLTV.

Henderson and Bakersfield will face off in the best-of-three finals with the winner being awarded the John D. Chick Trophy as champions of the Pacific Division; the Chick Trophy has been presented to an AHL division champion annually since 1961-62.

The series will open on Wednesday night and the entire series will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Game 2 will be either Thursday or Friday, depending on the result of Wednesday's Vegas-Minnesota Stanley Cup Playoff game.

Pacific Division Finals (best-of-3)

(1) Henderson Silver Knights vs. (2) Bakersfield Condors

Game 1 - Wed., May 26 - Bakersfield vs. Henderson, 7:00 PDT

Game 2 - Thu., May 27 or Fri., May 28 - Henderson vs. Bakersfield, 7:00 PDT

Game 3 - Sat., May 29 - Bakersfield vs. Henderson, time TBD (if necessary)

- All games at Las Vegas, NV

**If Vegas wins Game 6 on Wednesday, Game 2 of the Pacific Division Finals will be Friday, May 28. If Vegas loses Game 6 on Wednesday, Game 2 of the Pacific Division Finals will be Thursday, May 27.

