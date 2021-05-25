Logan Thompson Named to AHL All-Rookie Team

HENDERSON - The American Hockey League announced today, May 25, that Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson has been named to the 2020-21 AHL All-Rookie Team, as voted by coaches, players, and media members in each of the league's 28 active member cities.

Thompson, 24, appeared in 23 regular-season games in his first season with the Silver Knights, leading all AHL goaltenders with a .943 save percentage. He led AHL rookies, and ranked second among all goaltenders, with 16 wins. He also ranked second in the AHL and led all rookies with a 1.96 goals-against average, and his two shutouts were tied for the league lead.

The Calgary, Alberta native was named the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month in February and March, the first goaltender to win the award in consecutive months since December 2017 and the second rookie to do so dating back to 1996-97.

The 6-foot-4 Thompson has gone 2-0 in Pacific Division post-season play, stopping 52 of 55 shots faced.

Thompson signed an entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Jul. 13, 2020. He was the starting goaltender for the first game in Silver Knights history, a 5-2 win over the Ontario Reign on February 6.

Prior to his professional career, Thompson earned All-Rookie Team honors in 2019 at Brock University and in 2015 with the Grand Prairie Storm of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

The 2020-21 All-Rookie Team is as follows:

Goaltender - Logan Thompson, Henderson Silver Knights

Defenseman - Calen Addison, Iowa Wild

Defenseman - Max Gildon, Bakersfield Condors

Forward - Riley Damiani, Texas Stars

Forward - Connor McMichael, Hershey Bears

Forward - Phil Tomasino, Chicago Wolves

