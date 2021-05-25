Condors Max Gildon Named to AHL All-Rookie Team

May 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The American Hockey League has announced the 2020-21 AHL All-Rookie Team, as voted by coaches, players and media in each of the league's 28 active member cities.

2020-21 AHL All-Rookie Team

Goaltender - Logan Thompson, Henderson Silver Knights (23gp, 16-6-1, 1.96gaa, .943sv%, 2so)

Defenseman - Calen Addison, Iowa Wild (31gp, 6+16=22pts., +7)

Defenseman - Max Gildon, Bakersfield Condors (32gp, 2+17=19pts., +16)

Forward - Riley Damiani, Texas Stars (36gp, 11+25=36pts., +3, 4 PPG, 2 GWG)

Forward - Connor McMichael, Hershey Bears (33gp, 14+13'pts., +6, 6 PPG, 8 GWG)

Forward - Phil Tomasino, Chicago Wolves (29gp, 13+19=32pts., +20, 4 PPG, 2 GWG)

Max Gildon, Defenseman (Bakersfield Condors):

A third-round pick by the Florida Panthers in the 2017 NHL Draft, Max Gildon spent the 2020-21 season on loan to Bakersfield following three seasons at the University of New Hampshire. The 22-year-old native of Plano, Texas, tied for second among all AHL defensemen with 17 assists and ranked fourth among both rookies and defensemen with a plus-16 rating in 32 games. Gildon tied a Condors franchise record with four assists in a game vs. Henderson on Apr. 28.

Each player will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2020-21 AHL All-Rookie Team.

Previous selections to the annual AHL All-Rookie Team include Zdeno Chara (1998), Ron Hainsey (2002), Jason Spezza (2003), Cam Ward (2005), Thomas Vanek (2005), Kevin Bieksa (2005), Jimmy Howard (2006), Dan Girardi (2006), Mike Green (2006), Jaroslav Halak (2007), Troy Brouwer (2007), Ryan Callahan (2007), Bobby Ryan (2008), Brian Boyle (2008), Alex Goligoski (2008), Alex Stalock (2010), John Carlson (2010), P.K. Subban (2010), Logan Couture (2010), Lars Eller (2010), Brendan Smith (2011), Tyler Johnson (2012), Gustav Nyquist (2012), Justin Schultz (2013), Sami Vatanen (2013), Jason Zucker (2013), Tyler Toffoli (2013), Ryan Strome (2014), Matt Murray (2015), Connor Brown (2015), Viktor Arvidsson (2015), Ryan Pulock (2015), Juuse Saros (2016), Brandon Montour (2016), Austin Czarnik (2016), Frank Vatrano (2016), Mikko Rantanen (2016), Casey DeSmith (2017), Devon Toews (2017),Â Jake Guentzel (2017), Mark Jankowski (2017), Daniel Sprong (2018), Dylan Strome (2018), Jake Bean (2019), Drake Batherson (2019), Cayden Primeau (2020), Josh Norris (2020) and Jack Studnicka (2020).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.