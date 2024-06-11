McFarland, Emili and Corral Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

June 11, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas







San Antonio Brahmas running back Anthony McFarland Jr., Brahmas defensive tackle Prince Emili, and Birmingham Stallions quarterback Matt Corral were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for the Conference Championships of the UFL season.

McFarland carried 11 times for 115 yards and one touchdown in San Antonio's 25-15 victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL Conference Championship Game.

McFarland played college football at Maryland and was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round, 124th overall, of the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed with the Brahmas on February 6th.

His longest run went for an electrifying, 69-yard touchdown in the third quarter that gave San Antonio a commanding 19-3 lead.

Honorable mention goes to his teammate, quarterback Chase Garbers, who bounced back from a poor start last week by completing 15 of 21 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Another honorable mention goes to Birmingham Stallions running back C.J. Marable who finished with eight carries for 77 yards in their 31-18 victory over the Michigan Panthers for the USFL Conference crown.

Defensively, Prince Emili recorded five total tackles and two sacks for a dominant Brahmas defense. Emili played college football at Penn and appeared in two games for the Buffalo Bills during the 2022 season. He signed with the Brahmas on December 20, 2023.

Stallions cornerback Ike Brown earned honorable mention with four total tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups. Another honorable mention goes to St. Louis linebacker Elijah Lee who rang up 12 total tackles and one sack.

Corral earned Unsung Hero accolades by coming off the bench to complete nine of 11 passes for 120 yards, two touchdowns and one interception to rally Birmingham. With the game tied at 18-18, Corral's two scoring tosses helped the Stallions pull away in the fourth quarter.

The quarterback played competed at Ole Miss before being taken by the Carolina Panthers in the third round, 94th overall, in the 2022 NFL Draft. He also played for the New England Patriots in 2023 before agreeing to join the Birmingham Stallions on February 14th.

