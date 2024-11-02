Mayhem Defeat Bulls 4-1

November 2, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem controlled the pace of the game from start to finish and received a stellar performance from Bailey Brkin in his first start with the Mayhem, as they defeated the Bulls, 4-1.

The first period started with a bang, as less than three minutes in, Troy MacTavish and Patriks Marcinkevics had already entangled themselves and found their way to the penalty box for roughing, and unsportsmanlike conduct. After killing a too-many men penalty, the Mayhem struck first for the first time this season, as Jake Goldowski's third goal of the season gave the Mayhem an early lead, 8:05 into the period. The intensity continued to grow from there, as Marcinkevics earned a game misconduct and Dan Winslow dropped the gloves for the first time in his career before the horn sounded.

After a much more tame start to the second, the Mayhem extended their lead, thanks to Zach Tyson. He swatted a rebound off the blocker of Hayden Stewart into the back of the net for his first SPHL goal, and gave Macon some insurance. MacTavish answered not too long after the tally to cut the lead back down to one, but a cheeky shot from Alex Cohen beat Stewart inside the near post with just 34 seconds left in the period to get the lead back to two for the Mayhem.

In the third, the Mayhem parked the bus, and it was a very low event period. The Bulls' efforts to break through the Mayhem defense proved futile, and Goldowski scored the empty netter on the power play to ice the game, with the final score of 4-1. Bailey Brkin was outstanding, saving 38 of 39 shots he faced en route to his first win with the Mayhem.

The Mayhem are back in action again next Friday night in Huntsville, and return home to Macon for Pack The Plex Night on Saturday, November 23 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

