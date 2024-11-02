Dawgs Dominate Pensacola in 7-2 Home Win

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (2-3-1) enjoyed their strongest performance of the young SPHL season on Saturday night, blowing out the Pensacola Ice Flyers (1-3-0) in a 7-2 victory at Berglund Center. Güstav Muller had two goals and an assist, Jimmy O'Kane and Curtis Abbott each scored their first pro goals, and Owen McDade, Tommy Munichiello, and Mac Jansen all added goals for Roanoke.

It was a night that was dominated by 'greasy goals' for the Dawgs, and that's how they got things rolling in the first period. McDade was able to jam home a rebound to put Roanoke in front at 8:46. The lead would quickly be squandered, as an errant pass out from behind Roanoke's own net sprung an easy 2-on-0 chance for Pensacola that was tapped in by Kolby Johnson to make it 1-1 at 11:03. The Dawgs would answer just over four minutes later, as Jansen found his own rebound chance to slam in at 15:23. Roanoke had the final nine shots on goal of the first frame, and outshot the Ice Flyers 14-3 overall in the period, as the 2-1 advantage would hold for the Dawgs entering the intermission.

After an early Pensacola power play was killed off by Roanoke, the game really spiraled at the 8:19 mark. After Roanoke's Bryce Martin had hit Pensacola's Kolby Johnson, Johnson jumped Martin behind the Dawgs net. Martin was given a minor penalty for cross-checking, but Johnson received the fighting major and a game misconduct penalty for being an aggressor. After two minutes of 4-on-4 action, the Dawgs would have three minutes of a major power play, and they took advantage of it. Müller's first of the game came right at the net front at 11:51 off of an initial shot by Ryan Hunter. Just 40 seconds later, it was O'Kane's turn to flick on a shot by Jacob Kelly and light the lamp at 12:31. It only took 24 more seconds for Hunter and Müller to connect again, as this time Müller collected the pass and went between his legs for a highlight reel finish that made it 5-1 for the Dawgs at 12:55. The Dawgs weren't done yet, as a Matt O'Dea pass from the blue line found Munichiello all alone at the left goalpost and his quick redirect made it a 6-1 game with 90 seconds left in the frame. That score would hold heading to the final period.

The third period saw the game slow down a bit with the wide margin between the two sides, but the Ice Flyers did show some life. On a Roanoke power play late in the game, Greg Smith found Matt Wiesner for a shorthanded goal at 14:07 to cut the gap to four goals. It wouldn't take long for Roanoke to answer, as Abbott's rebound tally on Müller's shot at the 15:03 mark would give the Dawgs a seventh goal. Müller, Munichiello (1 G, 2 A), Jansen (1 G, 2 A), and Nick Ford (3 A) all had three points in the win for Roanoke, and 12 of Roanoke's 16 skaters tallied at least one point.

Austyn Roudebush saved 27-of-29 shots faced in net for Roanoke, and Pensacola's Brody Claeys turned away 20-of-25 shots in the crease for Pensacola before being relieved by Kevin Resop, who turned away 14-of-16 shots. Pensacola went 0-for-2 on the power play, while Roanoke went 3-for-7 on its chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will hit the road on Friday, November 8 against the Birmingham Bulls at Pelham Civic Complex. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 P.M. EST in Alabama. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

