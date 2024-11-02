Ceci, 'Bolts' Penalty Kill Put on Masterclass in 2-1 Win Over Havoc

November 2, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Huntsville, Ala.: Behind six successful penalty kills, 44 saves from Cole Ceci, and a clutch third period goal from Vili Vesalainen, the Thunderbolts gutted out a 2-1 victory over the Havoc in Huntsville on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, November 9th against the Macon Mayhem at 7:05pm CT.

Evansville put on another strong first period, and Tyson Gilmour opened the scoring at 6:21 from Brendan Harrogate and Joey Berkopec. Huntsville goaltender Mike Robinson kept the Havoc alive with some big saves through the second period, and the Havoc finally broke through as Phil Elgstam scored on a net-front redirection at 6:24 to tie the game at 1-1. In the third period, a Berkopec shot was deflected in by Vesalainen to put Evansville ahead at 4:54, with the assist credited to Gilmour at the time of publishing. With some more big saves from Ceci and one more massive penalty kill later in the third period, Evansville held on to win 2-1 for their first road win of the season.

Gilmour finished with a goal and assist, Vesalainen scored the game winning goal, and Berkopec will likely be credited with two assists when all is said and done. In goal, Cole Ceci finished with 44 saves on 45 shots for his second win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Havoc meet once again on Thursday, December 5th at Von Braun Center.

Individual game tickets, group packages, and season tickets are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

About Evansville Thunderbolts: The Evansville Thunderbolts is the area's only professional hockey team. The Thunderbolts are a proud member of the SPHL. The team is owned and operated by VW Sports, L.L.C, a subsidiary of VenuWorks, Inc. www.evansvillethunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.