SPHL Announces Suspension
November 2, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspension:
Birmingham's Filimon Ledziankou
Birmingham's Filimon Ledziankou has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 21, Macon at Birmingham, played on Friday, November 1.
Ledziankou was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 3:13 of the third period.
Ledziankou will miss Birmingham's game tonight against Macon.
Check out the SPHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from November 2, 2024
- SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.