SPHL Announces Suspension

November 2, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release


HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Birmingham's Filimon Ledziankou

Birmingham's Filimon Ledziankou has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 21, Macon at Birmingham, played on Friday, November 1.

Ledziankou was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 3:13 of the third period.

Ledziankou will miss Birmingham's game tonight against Macon.

