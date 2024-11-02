Rivermen Fall to Storm 4-3 on Home Ice

PEORIA, IL - Saturday night's game had all the ingredients of a rivalry matchup, close scoring, hard hits, high animosity, and great goaltending. Unfortunately for the Peoria Rivermen, they came up on the wrong side of a 4-3 contest with the Quad City Storm on Saturday night at Carver Arena.

Unlike Friday's high-scoring affair, Saturday's game featured a tighter, more hard-hitting contest with shots and chances hard to come by. Quad City struck first on a two-on-one rush to take an early 1-0 lead. Despite the Rivermen carrying the action in the latter half of the first, they could not find the equalizer before the first-period horn.

It was in the second period that the offense opened up for both teams. A shot by Alec Baer from the deep slot rang off the crossbar and deflected down to the ice right to Braydon Barker in front of the net. Barker made no mistake and quickly flipped the puck into the net to secure his first goal of the season and tie the game up 1-1. Undeterred, the Storm answered back with two quick power-play goals to take a 3-1 lead over Peoria. This was answered by Tyler Kobryn's wrap-around goal as he swung behind the net and back-handed a shot up and over the shoulder of Quad City netminder Brent Moran to pull the Rivermen to within one. Leif Mattson, Quad City's leading scorer, netted his second goal of the night on a breakaway to put the Storm back up 4-2. Then, in the closing seconds of the period, Mike Gelatt skated up the ice on the right-wing side on a rush with Jordan Ernst. Gelatt sent a quick pass across to Ernst on the left side and the hero of Friday's victory quickly released a hard shot that beat Moran between his legs with just under four seconds go to.

Down 4-3 to start the third period, the Rivermen swarmed the Quad City zone looking for the tying goal. Despite several great chances, including a breakaway by Zach Nazzarett, Moran stood strong for the Storm and Peoria was unable to find the tying goal, falling in regulation for the first time this season.

The Rivermen will have some time to lick their wounds as they have only one game on the schedule for next week. They will welcome the Evansville Thunderbolts to Peoria for a Friday night contest on November 8. After that, the Rivermen will get set for a home-and-home series with Evansville the following weekend.

