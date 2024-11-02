Kenny, Marksmen Shut-Out Ice Bears 2-0

November 2, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen put on a defensive clinic and Ryan Kenny backstopped 31 saves for his first shutout of the season, capping off Fayetteville's Dia De Los Muertos celebration with a 2-0 win over the Knoxville Ice Bears Saturday.

Donning Los Zorros de Fayetteville jerseys, the home team got the action started by scoring the first goal for the fourth time in five games this season, and ignited a rowdy crowd, four minutes and 12 seconds in. Mason Emoff (4) kept puck possession for Fayetteville by kicking a puck back to Daniel Dimon (1), who blasted an attempt off traffic in front and created a rebound for Tyler Barrow. Barrow (2) circled the net and stuffed in the ice-breaking goal. After 20 minutes of play, Fayetteville enjoyed a 10-8 shot advantage, and 1-0 lead over Knoxville.

The second period saw back-and-forth action throughout, but it was once again the Marksmen who added to the game's scoring. Over halfway through the frame, John Moncovich (4) tipped in a point shot from Nick Parody (1) and Grant Loven (6) to extend Fayetteville's lead, and that would be the only lamp-lighter through 40 minutes.

Kenny would stop 13 third-period shots and fend off over two minutes of extra-attacker time en route to his fourth win of the 2024-25 season.

The Marksmen return to home ice for Salute To Service, presented by Soldiers First Real Estate, Sunday at 3 p.m. against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Single-game tickets to Salute To Service and all 2024-25 Marksmen home games, visit marksmenhockey.com and click the 'tickets' tab.

