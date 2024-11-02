Ice Bears Fall in Defensive Battle on the Road

November 2, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Ryan Kenny made 31 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Fayetteville Marksmen 2-0 at Crown Coliseum Saturday night.

Stephen Mundinger made 22 saves for Knoxville, which has dropped three straight. The Ice Bears outshot Fayetteville 13-3 in the third period, but couldn't get pucks past Kenny, who has four wins in four stats to begin the season.

Tyler Barrow scored the only goal of the first period at 4:17 to give the Marksmen the lead at the first intermission. A shot from the left point was blocked in the slot and pinballed its way behind the net where Barrow was skating through the trapezoid. He carried the puck out to the left side of the crease backhanded a shot to the short-side post behind Mundinger.

Knoxville almost tied the game late in the period, but Kenny denied Mike Egan's attempt from the slot with a kick save and Jimmy Soper's backdoor attempt went wide of the net.

Barrow nearly had his second goal of the period when he got loose on a breakaway with seconds remaining, and lifted a wrist shot over Mundinger. The shot was initially called a goal by referee Owen Doane, but was waived off after a brief discussion between Doane, his linesmen and the goal judge.

John Moncovich redirected a shot from the point in the left circle and deflected it past Mundinger to give the Marksmen a 2-0 lead at 11:40 of the second.

Brayden Stannard had Knoxville's best chance of the second period when Eric Olson powered his way to the front of the crease and Kenny poked it loose. Stannard took a swing at the puck and Kenny stood his ground to keep Knoxville out of the net through two periods.

The Ice Bears had two power play chances in the third period, but failed to convert as Kenny stopped Daryk Dubé-Plouffe from in front and Derek Osik lifted a shot from the right circle over the crossbar. Knoxville generated opportunities with an extra attacker late, but Kenny kept the shutout intact.

Knoxville visits Pensacola to open up a three-game road weekend on Friday. Fayetteville will host the Ice Flyers tomorrow. Fans may view all Ice Bears road games at Carolina Ale House on Kingston Pike for the road game watch parties to see the Ice Bears broadcast on FloHockey.

